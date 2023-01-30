© 2023 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Hot Dog' wins Caldecott, Newbery is awarded to 'Freewater'

By Teresa Xie
Published January 30, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST
Freewater by Amina Luqman-Dawson
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

The top children's book awards were handed out Monday morning, at the American Library Association's annual Youth Media Awards.

The Newbery Medal, which the American Library Association awards to the most distinguished American children's book published the previous year, went to Freewater by Amina Luqman-Dawson. The historical fiction book revolves around two enslaved siblings' escape from a plantation to a free swamp community called Freewater.

"These were powerful spaces that allow us to see what real resistance to enslavement looks like ..." Luqman-Dawson told Here & Now in February. "It literally creates a space where you can listen and hear the voices of formerly enslaved people."

Freewater was also the Coretta Scott King Author award winner.

The Randolph Caldecott Medal for the most distinguished American picture book for children was awarded to Hot Dog, illustrated and written by Doug Salati. The book is about an overwhelmed pup who finds his calm on a trip to the beach.

Interior from Hot Dog by Doug Salati
/ Knopf Books for Young Readers
/
Knopf Books for Young Readers
Interior from Hot Dog by Doug Salati
/ Knopf Books for Young Readers
/
Knopf Books for Young Readers

The Newbery honor books were Iveliz Explains It All, The Last Mapmaker and Maizy Chen's Last Chance.

And the Caldecott honor books were Ain't Burned All the Bright, Berry Song, Choosing Brave: How Mamie Till-Mobley and Emmett Till Sparked the Civil Rights Movement and Knight Owl.

ALA's Youth Media Awards include many other honors as well, such as the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Book award, which was given to Standing in the Need of Prayer: A Modern Retelling of the Classic Spiritual, illustrated by Frank Morrison. Dr. Claudette McLinn, founder and executive director of the Center for the Study of Multicultural Children's Literature, was honored with the Coretta Scott King – Virginia Hamilton Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News
Teresa Xie
Teresa Xie is a reporter who specializes in media and culture writing. She recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, where she studied political science and cinema. Outside of NPR, her work can be found in Pitchfork, Vox, Teen Vogue, Bloomberg, Stereogum and other outlets.