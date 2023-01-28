The Local Groove - January 28, 2023
Archive of The Local Groove from January 28, 2023
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Anthony St. James / "Christmas Parade"
Brian Michael Henry / "Never Be My Baby"
Chris Rattie / "Closed For Business"
Chris Rattie / "That's Being There"
Christopher Carithers / "My Thunderbird"
Connor Gilbert / "The Prospect"
Dylan E. Miller / "Favorite Distraction"
Jason Adams / "Gingerbread House"
Jordan Robb / "February"
Midstate Select / "Going Out West"
Pat McGinnis / "Winds of Change"
The Dirges / "Long Hard Holding"
The Dirges / "Gather Grey"
Host: The Mighty Wiggus