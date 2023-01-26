The Local Groove - January 21, 2023

Archive of The Local Groove from January 21, 2023

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Ballet Crisis / "Heaven"

Chris Mingear / "Stranger In This Town"

Christopher Carithers / "Spokes of the Collapse"

Close To Ghosts / "Beautiful City

Edward Kenepp / "Hey Zel"

Jon Rounds with Cartoon / "Comin' Down Off The Mountain"

Joshua Benash feat. Mara Katria / "The Forever Seed"

Lowjack/ "In My Head"

Matt Fields One Man Band / "The Ballad of Fannie Braddock"

OK Otter (featuring Nate Cutshall) / "Beginner Yodeler"

Rick Wertz / "Skyline 2"

The SEEN / "Black & White"

Titchner-Scott / "In Dreaming"

Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell