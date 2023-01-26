The Local Groove - January 21, 2023
Archive of The Local Groove from January 21, 2023
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Ballet Crisis / "Heaven"
Chris Mingear / "Stranger In This Town"
Christopher Carithers / "Spokes of the Collapse"
Close To Ghosts / "Beautiful City
Edward Kenepp / "Hey Zel"
Jon Rounds with Cartoon / "Comin' Down Off The Mountain"
Joshua Benash feat. Mara Katria / "The Forever Seed"
Lowjack/ "In My Head"
Matt Fields One Man Band / "The Ballad of Fannie Braddock"
OK Otter (featuring Nate Cutshall) / "Beginner Yodeler"
Rick Wertz / "Skyline 2"
The SEEN / "Black & White"
Titchner-Scott / "In Dreaming"
Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell