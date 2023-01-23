The Local Groove - January 14, 2023
Archive of The Local Groove from January 14, 2023
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Another Basement Band / "In The Revolution"
Becca Gohn / "Chase The Rain"
Boxing Oscars / "Communicate"
Brian Michael Henry / "Waiting"
Caesar Pink / "Tropic of Capricorn"
Jerry Bressee / "Flying Home"
John Phelps / "Marijuana Maggie"
JT Thompson / "Chicken Bone"
Luke Cimbala / "Queen & The Beast"
Matt Fields One Man Band / "A Long Time"
Of The Ivy / "Running With Your Scissors"
Royal Benson / "Ohio"
Ted McCloskey / "Helplessly Hopeless"
Tussey Mountain Moonshiners / "Sad Country Song"
Host: The Mighty Wiggus