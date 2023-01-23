The Local Groove - January 14, 2023

Archive of The Local Groove from January 14, 2023

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Another Basement Band / "In The Revolution"

Becca Gohn / "Chase The Rain"

Boxing Oscars / "Communicate"

Brian Michael Henry / "Waiting"

Caesar Pink / "Tropic of Capricorn"

Jerry Bressee / "Flying Home"

John Phelps / "Marijuana Maggie"

JT Thompson / "Chicken Bone"

Luke Cimbala / "Queen & The Beast"

Matt Fields One Man Band / "A Long Time"

Of The Ivy / "Running With Your Scissors"

Royal Benson / "Ohio"

Ted McCloskey / "Helplessly Hopeless"

Tussey Mountain Moonshiners / "Sad Country Song"

Host: The Mighty Wiggus

