'It's coming for everybody': Central Arizona farmers' access to Colorado River dries up completely

On Jan. 1, farmers in Pinal County, Arizona, lost the last remaining access they had to Colorado River water. A severe drought in the Western United States has put an immense strain on millions of people who rely on it.

People like Jace Miller knew the cuts were coming. His family has farmed a rural stretch of desert between Phoenix and Tucson for generations. But the family business took a turn last January when Miller lost 60% of rhe river water needed to irrigate his hay crops.

And then, on the first day of 2023, hundreds of farmers just like him in Pinal

County lost every last drop.

Miller’s 30-acre grain rotation crop isn’t getting nearly enough groundwater this year — which is more than enough to cause all kinds of anxiety. He’s just 31 but his back hurts so badly that he can hardly get out of the truck. He’s got a baby at home and a family legacy on the line.

Miller’s “beautiful way of life” is now at risk. The federal government has already told the seven states along the river that even deeper cuts must come to keep the river flowing.

And soon, more farmers like Miller from Arizona and even California could see the crisis arrive at their own front door.

