How storms in California are impacting people without homes

Four more atmospheric rivers are headed towards California in the next 10 days, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is calling on residents to “continue to prepare for heavy rainfall, extreme winds, and dangerous conditions.”

The string of storms has left at least 17 people dead since late last month. In Sacramento county, two people were killed at an encampment outside over the weekend when trees fell on their tents. That has drawn attention to the dangerous situation many people without homes are in right now.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Joe Smith, program director at the Hope Cooperative.

