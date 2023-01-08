Sunday Puzzle: Word Family Finds

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word that has somewhere inside it a common family name. I'll give you the family names and clues to the words. You tell me the words.

Ex. RICE / Muscle of the upper arm --> TRICEPS

1. LANE / Earth or Mars

2. MARTIN / Hurting, as from a sting

3. HINES / Imitation diamond in costume jewelry

4. PARK / To glitter, as jewelry

5. COOPER / Refusing to help, as in an investigation

6. LOWE / Opposite of a leader

7. AUSTIN / Making tired

8. CHANG / Hevenly being of a very high rank

9. ELLIS / Infernal

10. ROMAN / To oversee every single detail of



Last week's challenge: Name a U.S. state capital for which the name of another well-known U.S. city is an antonym. The second city has a population of more than 100,000.

Challenge answer: Chesapeake Bay (chess + peak + eBay)

Winner: Susan Gilmore of West Hartford, Conn.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Michele Vaillancourt, of St. Paul, Minn. Name a famous living person — first and last names. If you drop the last letter of the first name, you get an element on the periodic table. And if you drop the last letter of the last name, you get the chemical symbol of another element. What celebrity is this?

