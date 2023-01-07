The Local Groove - January 7, 2023

Archive of The Local Groove from January 7, 2023

ALL MUSIC FROM 2022!

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Angie Lavanish / "Running In Circles"

Cass And The Bailout Crew / "The Cat Song"

Dave Piccirillo / "Molly Girls"

Edward Kenepp / "Sit and Watch"

Infused / "Please Don't Abandon Me"

OK Otter / "Sleepwalking"

Random Escape / "Boulder"

Rue Moyer / "Our Country Song"

Steve Treado / "Get Up"

Stone Man / "What Would You Do"

The Long Afternoon / "Trains On Time"

Women's National Hockey League / "Portrait Lady"

Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell

