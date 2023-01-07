© 2023 WPSU
The Local Groove - January 7, 2023

WPSU
Published January 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST
Local Groove blue rectangle

Archive of The Local Groove from January 7, 2023

ALL MUSIC FROM 2022!

Featuring...
Artist/Title
Angie Lavanish / "Running In Circles"
Cass And The Bailout Crew / "The Cat Song"
Dave Piccirillo / "Molly Girls"
Edward Kenepp / "Sit and Watch"
Infused / "Please Don't Abandon Me"
OK Otter / "Sleepwalking"
Random Escape / "Boulder"
Rue Moyer / "Our Country Song"
Steve Treado / "Get Up"
Stone Man / "What Would You Do"
The Long Afternoon / "Trains On Time"
Women's National Hockey League / "Portrait Lady"

Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell