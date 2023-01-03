The Local Groove - December 24, 2022
Archive of The Local Groove from December 24, 2022.
"Our Holiday Extravaganza!"
Featuring...
Artist/Title
August Room / "Happy Christmas"
Anna Pearl Belinda / "Enough Love"
Jerry Bresee / "Lifeline"
Jon Vickers-Jones / "A Visit From Saint Nicholas"
Joseph Tombasco / "O Little Town Of Bethlehem"
JR Mangan / "Mr. Grinch"
JT + Pure Cane Sugar / "The Season's Reason"
JT Thompson / "Summer In The Wintertime"
Lady / "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"
Mudzo McCourt & Alicia Starr / "Christmastime In Mexico"
OverheaD / "We Three Kings"
OverheaD / "Deck The Halls"
Pure Cane Sugar / "Oh Come, Oh Come Emmanuel"
The Clover / "Auld Lang Syne"
The Whatleys / "No More Holidays!"
Titchner-Scott / "Late One Christmas Eve"
Host: The Mighty Wiggus