The Local Groove - December 24, 2022

Archive of The Local Groove from December 24, 2022.

"Our Holiday Extravaganza!"

Featuring...

Artist/Title

August Room / "Happy Christmas"

Anna Pearl Belinda / "Enough Love"

Jerry Bresee / "Lifeline"

Jon Vickers-Jones / "A Visit From Saint Nicholas"

Joseph Tombasco / "O Little Town Of Bethlehem"

JR Mangan / "Mr. Grinch"

JT + Pure Cane Sugar / "The Season's Reason"

JT Thompson / "Summer In The Wintertime"

Lady / "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"

Mudzo McCourt & Alicia Starr / "Christmastime In Mexico"

OverheaD / "We Three Kings"

OverheaD / "Deck The Halls"

Pure Cane Sugar / "Oh Come, Oh Come Emmanuel"

The Clover / "Auld Lang Syne"

The Whatleys / "No More Holidays!"

Titchner-Scott / "Late One Christmas Eve"

Host: The Mighty Wiggus

