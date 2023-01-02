Rain and snow cause chaos in Northern California

A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California this weekend. The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads across Northern California. There were also wide-reaching road closures.

This latest storm comes after another recent storm and a second earthquake in the area in a matter of weeks. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes reports from on the ground.

