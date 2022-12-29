Booker T. Jones serves up Memphis soul and so much more

Booker T. Jones — master of the Hammond B3 organ — is a producer, composer, arranger and artist who plays multiple instruments. For many years, his band Booker T. and the M.G.’s served as the house band at the famed Stax Records. The group’s tight, impeccable grooves are the underpinning of dozens of hits by Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, Albert King, Sam & Dave, and more.

Jones talks with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

