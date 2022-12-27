In this Indiana suburb school board election, the red wave didn't materialize

In November, anti-critical race theory and pro-parental rights groups made a push to win seats on school boards around the country. But the election results were mixed for these conservative candidates during the midterm elections.

Lee Gaines of WFYI takes a look at a school district in suburban Indianapolis where only one of a handful of candidates successfully won a seat on the board.

