© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Your holiday traditions: Tió de Nadal

Published December 21, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST
Laia Vicens Fuste held a holiday party with the Casal dels Catalans de California,a local Catalan culture group. There, kids participated in the Tió de Nadal tradition. Laia's own kids speak English, Spanish and Catalan, and she says passing down cultural traditions is an important way she stayed connected to her roots while she lived in the U.S. (Courtesy of Laia Vicens Fuste)
Laia Vicens Fuste held a holiday party with the Casal dels Catalans de California,a local Catalan culture group. There, kids participated in the Tió de Nadal tradition. Laia's own kids speak English, Spanish and Catalan, and she says passing down cultural traditions is an important way she stayed connected to her roots while she lived in the U.S. (Courtesy of Laia Vicens Fuste)

Here & Now listener Laia Vicens Fuste tells host Scott Tong about the Catalan holiday tradition of Tió de Nadal.

Watch on YouTube.

A real, live, Tió de Nadal inside Laia Vicens Fuste’s home in Long Beach, California. The kids feed the Tió fiber-rich foods, because, well, the more you eat the more you poop. And more poop means more presents. (Courtesy of Laia Vicens Fuste)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.