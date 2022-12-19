Argentina defeats France in World Cup final thriller

Argentina is the 2022 World Cup champion. They raise the trophy for the third time after beating France on penalties in the final in Qatar.

Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning spot-kick to give the South American nation a 4-2 victory in the shoot-out after a chaotic game ended 3-3 after extra time. Lionel Messi scored twice. Ángel Di María netted for the Argentines, while France’s Kylian Mbappé scored three goals.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s sports editor Andrea Canales joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to unpack the breathless game and look back on the tournament.

