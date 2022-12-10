The Local Groove - December 10, 2022
Featuring:
Archie Blue / "(zubadu) Badendao"
Austin Dando / "Autumn Song"
Close To Ghosts / "Soapbox (Let Me Go)"
Danny Stainton / "In The Doctor's Waiting Room"
Gabe Stillman / "The Grind"
Gelantinous Cube / "Technicolor Dreams"
Jae Smith / "Me Without You"
Kris Kehr & The Stone Poets / "Move On"
McCloskey & Countermine / "Really Miss Your Rain"
Pat McGinnis / "I'll Cry For You"
Pure Cane Sugar / "Crazy"
The Long Afternoon / "Better Now"
Host: The Mighty Wiggus