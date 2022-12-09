You’re invited! A free 1-on-1 interview with Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf on his legacy.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

After eight years in office, Gov. Tom Wolf will relinquish his seat as Pennsylvania’s top official to fellow Democrat Josh Shapiro.

He presided as governor during a rocky period for Pennsylvania, and his responses to climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid crisis, and other statewide issues frequently put him at odds with Republican legislative leaders.

The end of Wolf’s term offers an opportunity to reflect on the legacy of his administration and probe the impact of his many decisions. What moments and choices define his leadership of Pennsylvania?

To find out, Spotlight PA will speak to the man himself about the policies that shaped his term and what he hopes for the future of the state.

On Thursday, Dec. 15 from 3-3:30 p.m. EST, join our legislative team on Zoom for a free Q&A with Wolf on his two terms, his legacy, and what comes next for Pennsylvania.

RSVP for free here. Submit your questions in advance to events@spotlightpa.org.

Spotlight PA's events operate on a "pay-what-you-can" honor system.