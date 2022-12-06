Here's a roundup of holiday events and markets this weekend in central and northern PA

‘Tis the season for local holiday markets and performances to get the community in the mood for the season. Here are a few upcoming events.

Christkindl Market in Mifflinburg

In Mifflinburg, the Christkindl Market will be on Market Street from Dec. 8-10. On Thursday, it will take place from 4:30-9 p.m. On Friday, from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. And on Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. There will be more than 100 outdoor huts that will include unique handmade crafts and snacks.

Shoppers can also enjoy live entertainment and children’s activities.

Entrance to the event is free, but donations are appreciated to offset the costs of putting the event together.

Christmas in Lemont

Christmas in Lemont is back on Dec. 9 from 5-8 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be 25 vendors selling local crafts, music, and food. On Saturday, Santa will stop by for photos.

It will be covered but not closed, so attendees should dress for the temperatures.

Shop Late with Santa, Cookies & Cocoa in Kane

Dec. 9 from 5-8 p.m., Santa will be stopping at some Kane businesses that are hosting bakers and coffee roasters.

Starting this year, there will be carriage rides in the park.

The local community center has more family-oriented activities, and The Chamber office will be open Friday night and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for shoppers to purchase Kane ornaments, Kane gift certificates, and 50/50 tickets.

The Nutcracker at Eisenhower Auditorium

On Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., audiences can enjoy The Nutcracker at Eisenhower Auditorium on the Penn State University Park campus.

Tickets can be bought at the box office or online.

Bellefonte Victorian Christmas

Go back in time at Bellefonte's Victorian Christmas Dec. 9-11. Events will take place throughout Bellefonte, including music, an arts and crafts show, carriage rides, Victorian High Teas and much more. Events take place on Dec. 9 from noon-10:30 p.m., Dec. 10 from 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bellefonte Winter Market

The Downtown Bellefonte Winter Market will be in Talleyrand Park on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be live entertainment to enjoy while browsing through the creations of local artists and food vendors. This event will be outside, but there will be a “warming station” with hot cocoa and heaters.

Visitors can also see Santa and his baby goats on the Nittany Meadow Farm’s Goats2Go bus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations are required for the ride and can be made online. Along with the trip, a reservation includes one printed photo and tree ornament.

2022 Happy Holidays Ice Show in State College

Nittany Valley Figure Skating Club is holding its 2022 Happy Holidays Ice Show in Penn State's Pegula Ice Area in State College on Dec. 11 at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for anyone over the age of 6, and kids 5 and under get free admission. Tickets for the performance can be bought online or at the door.

Holiday Lights on the Lake in Altoona

From Nov. 18 to Jan. 8, anyone can drive through an attraction of over 1 million lights over 50 acres of land. Holiday Lights on the Lake in Altoona can be visited from 6-10 p.m. each day.

Admission prices depend on the size of the vehicle.

You can also visit Santa’s gift shop before or after the ride. There are holiday gifts, ornaments, decorations, baked goods and handmade items made by local crafters. Santa will be there from now until Dec. 23.

There’s also a model train display next door to the gift shop where visitors can watch the trains operate.

Holidays in Lock Haven

Lock Haven is holding Small Business Saturdays Dec. 10 and 17.

There will be music on Main Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for shoppers to enjoy while they browse.

Santa will be at 125 E. Main Street from 1-4 p.m. There will also be hot chocolate and events for kids.