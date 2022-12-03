The Local Groove - December 3, 2022

Archive of The Local Groove from December 3, 2022

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Anchor & Arrow / "Blowin' Smoke"

Becca Gohn / "A Million Pieces"

Bryan Wang / "2Busy"

Chris Vipond & The Stanley Street Band / "Armchair Preachers"

Christopher Carithers / "Do Unto Others"

Code Blue / "One Voice"

Conner Gilbert / "Here's To The Days"

JoAnn Foley-DeFiore / "The Heartbeat"

John Phelps / "Trapped Inside Me"

Mingear Creations / "Standing In Line"

Protozoa / "A Ring Around My Rosie"

Pure Cane Sugar / "Box N' Nails"

Ted McCloskey / "Statues"

Tussey Mountain Moonshiners / "No Tomorrow"

Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell

