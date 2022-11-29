© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court weighs prioritizing some deportations over others

Published November 29, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST

The Supreme Court hears arguments in a case over whether presidential administrations can prioritize some deportations over others.

The case involves Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who told Immigrations and Customs Enforcement in 2021 to focus on deporting immigrants that “pose a threat to national security, public safety, and border security and thus threaten America’s well-being.” Similar memos have been issued in the past, and a federal statute says the Department is responsible for establishing immigration priorities. But Louisiana and Texas sued, and now the Supreme Court is weighing what should happen.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Muzaffar Chishti, senior fellow at the non-partisan Migration Policy Institute.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.