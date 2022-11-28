© 2022 WPSU
The Local Groove - November 26, 2022

WPSU
Published November 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST
The Local Groove - Retro

Archive of The Local Groove from November 26, 2022

Featuring...
Artist/Title
Alan Scott Band / "Tidalwave"
Alex Stanilla / "Swidden"
Canary / "I Used to Write You Love Songs"
Cass & The Bailout Crew / "Lover"
Coconut Wolf & Erin Outfield / "10th Wonder"
Dawn Kinnard / "Wires"
Finster / "Burning Love"
Jason Olcese / "Overtime"
JoAnn Foley-DeFiore / "Breathe Easy"
Nate Cutshall / "Come 'Round Again"
Odd Ray / "Out Of Breath"
Rattlesnake Gospel / "Devil In Your Bed"
Sean Farley / "Time To Move Along"
Shy Girls / "Lazy Boy"
Whetstone Run / "Dixie Hills"

Host: The Mighty Wiggus