After 2 weeks of talks, mixed results at COP27 climate summit

COP27 wrapped up this weekend with some major developments — namely an agreement on a climate reparations fund. But the UN climate summit still failed in other regards, including mitigating rising temperatures.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes checks in with Alden Meyer, senior associate at climate change think tank E3G, on his takeaways.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

