The Local Groove - November 19, 2022

Archive of The Local Groove from November 19, 2022

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Aaron Bear/ "Lessons"

Callinish / "Mairi's Wedding"

Chris Rattie & The New Rebels / "This Old World"

Fieldstone / "Green Fairy Jig"

Finster / "Settling In The Bathtub"

Ken Baxter / "Cinderella Knows"

Matt Otis & The Sound / "Frozen Moments"

Pure Cane Sugar / "Crazy"

Random Escape / "Fracture"

Simple Gifts / "My Horses Ain't Hungry"

The Clark McClane Band / "I Did"

The Sorters / "Pick Pockets and Loose Women"

Women's National Hockey League / "Give Up The Ship"

Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell