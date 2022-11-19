The Local Groove - November 19, 2022
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Aaron Bear/ "Lessons"
Callinish / "Mairi's Wedding"
Chris Rattie & The New Rebels / "This Old World"
Fieldstone / "Green Fairy Jig"
Finster / "Settling In The Bathtub"
Ken Baxter / "Cinderella Knows"
Matt Otis & The Sound / "Frozen Moments"
Pure Cane Sugar / "Crazy"
Random Escape / "Fracture"
Simple Gifts / "My Horses Ain't Hungry"
The Clark McClane Band / "I Did"
The Sorters / "Pick Pockets and Loose Women"
Women's National Hockey League / "Give Up The Ship"
Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell