© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Local Groove - November 19, 2022

WPSU
Published November 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST
The Local Groove - Retro

Archive of The Local Groove from November 19, 2022

Featuring...
Artist/Title
Aaron Bear/ "Lessons"
Callinish / "Mairi's Wedding"
Chris Rattie & The New Rebels / "This Old World"
Fieldstone / "Green Fairy Jig"
Finster / "Settling In The Bathtub"
Ken Baxter / "Cinderella Knows"
Matt Otis & The Sound / "Frozen Moments"
Pure Cane Sugar / "Crazy"
Random Escape / "Fracture"
Simple Gifts / "My Horses Ain't Hungry"
The Clark McClane Band / "I Did"
The Sorters / "Pick Pockets and Loose Women"
Women's National Hockey League / "Give Up The Ship"

Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell