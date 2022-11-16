The Local Groove - November 12, 2022
Archive of The Local Groove from November 12, 2022
"DOUBLE SHOT" Special
Artist/Title
Adam Yarger / "The Day I Got Arrested" & "I Like Where It's Going"
OK Otter / "A Little Bit More" & "Crockett Island"
Chris Rattie / "That's Being There" & "Hotel By The Highway"
Anchor & Arrow / "Honey Groove" & "Shame"
Jeff Edmunds / "When Redheads Rule The World" & The Seen / "Younger Than Yesterday"
Lowjack / "In My Head" & "One Last Kiss"
Doug Irwin / "Cherry Blossoms" & "Chalices Of Gold"
Boxing Oscars / "When We Won The War" & "Hers And Mine"
Host: The Mighty Wiggus