© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's next for student debt relief as legal challenges create confusion

Published November 11, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del. (Evan Vucci/AP)
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del. (Evan Vucci/AP)

A judge in Texas has just dealt another blow to President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee learns more about what’s in the ruling and what happens next in the legal fight as a pause on payments is set to expire in December. She speaks with USA Today education reporter Chris Quintana.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.