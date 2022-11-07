The Local Groove - November 5, 2022
Archive of The Local Groove from November 5, 2022
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Anthony St. James / "Down On The Avenue"
Caeser Pink / "Life In The Slow Lane"
Infused / "Strange Ignorance"
Jerry Bresee / "Airborne"
John Phelps / "Living In The Space Age"
Jonathan "Hops" McVerry / "Show You The Summer"
Shy Girls / "Drain"
Stacy Glen Tibbets / "The Sight of Snow"
The Barn Cats / "Tribulation"
The Kismets / "Old Me, Young Me"
The Sorters / "Pandemic At The Disco"
Van Wagner / "Heaviest Stone In The World"
Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell