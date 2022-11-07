The Local Groove - November 5, 2022

Archive of The Local Groove from November 5, 2022

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Anthony St. James / "Down On The Avenue"

Caeser Pink / "Life In The Slow Lane"

Infused / "Strange Ignorance"

Jerry Bresee / "Airborne"

John Phelps / "Living In The Space Age"

Jonathan "Hops" McVerry / "Show You The Summer"

Shy Girls / "Drain"

Stacy Glen Tibbets / "The Sight of Snow"

The Barn Cats / "Tribulation"

The Kismets / "Old Me, Young Me"

The Sorters / "Pandemic At The Disco"

Van Wagner / "Heaviest Stone In The World"

Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell

