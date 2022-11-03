© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inside a Michigan clinic, patients talk about abortion — and a looming statewide vote

Michigan Radio | By Kate Wells | Michigan Radio
Published November 3, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT

Updated November 4, 2022 at 1:31 PM ET

Editor's warning: In this report you will hear the audio of a woman while she is getting a surgical abortion which some listeners may find disturbing.

Abortion rights are on the ballot in Michigan, which has already become a regional abortion haven. Kate Wells spent weeks observing procedures and talking to patients inside a clinic outside Detroit.

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio

Tags
NPR NewsNPR Top Stories
Kate Wells | Michigan Radio