Ethiopian and Tigrayan forces agree to truce. Will it hold?

Published November 3, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT
Redwan Hussein (L), Representative of the Ethiopian government, and Getachew Reda (R), Representative of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), shake hands a peace agreement between the two parties. (Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images)
It’s a deal the African Union is calling a new “dawn.” A surprise agreement between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray forces could halt the 2-year-long civil war in the country that has killed thousands and created widespread famine. The deal should allow deliveries of food and medicine to resume, critical at a time when an estimated 90% of people in the northern Tigray region face serious food insecurity. That includes a third of children there. But will the deal hold?

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks to CNN’s Larry Madowo who’s covering the story from Nairobi, Kenya.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

