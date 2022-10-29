© 2022 WPSU
The Local Groove - October 29, 2022

Published October 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
Archive of The Local Groove from October 29, 2022

HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

Featuring:
Artist / Title
Animus / "Black Box"
Crop Harvester Monster Dump Truck / "Spider Skeleton"
Escape Velocity / "Beacon of Andromeda"
Fresh Air Man / "Second Hand Witchcraft"
Isbe Amare / "Edie's Carousel"
Jay Vonada / "Midnight Waltz"
Mara Katria / "Sumus"
Odd Ray / "Free Courtney"
Pat Z / "It Slaps"
Sean Farley / "Blues Vibe"
The Clark McLane Band / "Ghosts and Angels"
Tichner-Scott / "Through The Veil"

Host: The Mighty Wiggus