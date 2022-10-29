The Local Groove - October 29, 2022

Archive of The Local Groove from October 29, 2022

HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

Featuring:

Artist / Title

Animus / "Black Box"

Crop Harvester Monster Dump Truck / "Spider Skeleton"

Escape Velocity / "Beacon of Andromeda"

Fresh Air Man / "Second Hand Witchcraft"

Isbe Amare / "Edie's Carousel"

Jay Vonada / "Midnight Waltz"

Mara Katria / "Sumus"

Odd Ray / "Free Courtney"

Pat Z / "It Slaps"

Sean Farley / "Blues Vibe"

The Clark McLane Band / "Ghosts and Angels"

Tichner-Scott / "Through The Veil"

Host: The Mighty Wiggus