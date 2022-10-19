Want to identify a highway telephone pole from a photo alone? This man can do it in under a second

Most people can identify major world landmarks through pictures. The Eiffel Tower. The Roman Colosseum. The Empire State Building. But 23-year-old Trevor Rainbolt takes the skill to a whole new level, taking less than a second to identify telephone polls, bridges, even swaths of dead plants in obscure locations around the globe. It’s all part of the online game Geoguessr, which presents users with images to pinpoint on a map.

While many players become skilled, Rainbolt has become nearly legendary for his prowess and has amassed millions of fans on TikTok and Instagram. He joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about how he does it and why.

Watch on YouTube.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.