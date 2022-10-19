Hulu is making a series about the hazing death of Penn State student Timothy Piazza, according to reports

Last week, The Hollywood Reporter reported, and several other outlets have confirmed, that Hulu is working on a limited-run series about Timothy Piazza's death, titled "Death at Penn State." It's based on a story by Caitlin Flanagan in The Atlantic.

In 2017, Penn State student Timothy Piazza fell down a staircase in the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house during the group's initiation process. Members of the frat didn't call for help until almost 12 hours later, and Piazza died due to his injuries.

Samantha Verrelli is a reporter for The Daily Collegian. In February, she wrote a long-form article about that night's events for the five-year anniversary of Piazza's death.

She said she hopes the show sticks to the real story.

"I would say that I just hope that the producers of this series are going to prioritize accuracy over entertainment quality and that things aren't skewed out of line in order to create a more entertaining series," Verrelli said.

Piazza's parents released a statement showing support for the series, saying they hope their son's story will help the ongoing issue of hazing.