You’re invited! A free virtual panel on Pa.’s gubernatorial candidates and how they plan to run the state

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

Pennsylvania voters are weeks away from electing their next governor. The most powerful public official in the state, the governor shapes what legislation becomes law, appoints judges, and oversees hundreds of thousands of government workers, among other pivotal duties.

The frontrunners in the race, Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, the state attorney general, and Republican nominee Doug Mastriano, a state senator representing Franklin County, have touted starkly different visions for leading Pennsylvania. Their views on education, election policy, and health care, among other issues, will impact all Pennsylvanians — an authority that makes it vital every voter understands their choice.

To help you make an informed vote, Spotlight PA is hosting a free panel on who the candidates are and how their administrations would impact you.

On Wednesday, October 19, at 6 p.m. EST, join us on Zoom for the discussion.

Our panelists will include:

Stephen Caruso , capitol reporter for Spotlight PA



, capitol reporter for Spotlight PA Katie Meyer , government reporter and editor for Spotlight PA



, government reporter and editor for Spotlight PA Gillian McGoldrick , Harrisburg bureau chief for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette



, Harrisburg bureau chief for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Other panelists to be announced



RSVP for free here. Have a question about the candidates running for governor? Submit it below or send it to events@spotlightpa.org.

Loading…

» Spotlight PA’s events operate on a “pay-what-you-can” honor system. If you value this public service event, pay it forward and contribute any amount to Spotlight PA now so we can keep our programming free for everyone: spotlightpa.org/donate.