Pennsylvania GOP sues to block some mail-in ballots this November

WPSU | By Marc Levy and Mark Scolforo, Associated Press
Published October 17, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the outside envelope — from being counted in the November election.

The GOP’s filing late Sunday night went straight to the state Supreme Court, with barely three
weeks before Election Day when Pennsylvania's voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator. The court doesn't have to take the lawsuit.

The legal fight has already reached both the U.S. Supreme Court and state Supreme Court, producing conflicting conclusions on narrower
issues in different courts. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration has told counties to count the ballots.

