The Local Groove - October 15, 2022
Archive of The Local Groove from October 15, 2022.
Featuring:
Artist/Title
Anchor & Arrow / "Blowin' Smoke"
Caesar Pink / "Life In The Slow Lane"
Canary / "I Used To Write You Love Songs"
Cass & The Bailout Crew / "Over & Over"
Chris Mingear / "Old Man Hands Doin' Things With Strings"
Chris Rattie & The New Rebels / "That's Being There"
Dawn Kinnard / "Mexico"
Hannah Bingman / "Deep Water"
Natscha & The Spy Boys / "It's Raining Again"
The Rounds Brothers Band / "Mechanical Man"
Steve Treado (w/ Natty Lou Race) / "Black Coal"
Stone Man / "The Little Things"
Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell