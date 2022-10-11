© 2022 WPSU
In 'Death of a Salesman,' Wendell Pierce stars as the patriarch of Broadway's 1st Black Loman family

Published October 11, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT
Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke in "Death of a Salesman." (Joan Marcus)
Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke in "Death of a Salesman." (Joan Marcus)

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with “The Wire” and “Treme” actor Wendell Pierce who stars as Willy Loman in Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Death of a Salesman” which, for the first time on Broadway, centers around a Black Loman family.

McKinley Belcher III and Khris Davis. (Joan Marcus)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.