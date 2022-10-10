© 2022 WPSU
As inflation ramps up, economists worry the job market may be cooling down

Published October 10, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT

As the Federal Reserve continues ramping up interest rates to fight inflation, all eyes are on the job market. While the market has held steady thus far, economists are concerned that things may be cooling down.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS business analyst and host of Jill on Money.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.