Putin calls the attack on a key bridge to Crimea a terrorist act

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — Russian news reports say President Vladimir Putin is calling the attack on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea a terrorist act carried out by Ukrainian special services.

"There's no doubt it was a terrorist act directed at the destruction of critically important civilian infrastructure," Putin said in a video of a meeting Sunday with the chairman of Russia's Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin.

Bastrykin said he had opened a criminal case into an act of terrorism.

Bastrykin said Ukrainian special services and citizens of Russia and other countries took part in the act.

"We have already established the route of the truck" that Russian authorities have said set off a bomb and explosion on the bridge, he said. Bastrykin said the truck had been to Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, North Ossetia, Krasnodar (a region in southern Russia) and other places.

