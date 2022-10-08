The Local Groove - October 8, 2022
Archive of The Local Groove from October 8, 2022
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Brandy Lynn Confer / "Freight Train"
Brian Michael Henry / "Heaven's Gate"
Bryan Wang / "When We Were Kids"
Chris Rattie / "Feelin' Bad"
Christopher Carithers / "Bullet to the Brain"
Hughes, Kidder & Rounds / "Losin' You"
John Cunningham / "Point Of A Pin"
Lemont / "And We Danced"
Kris Kehr / "Movin' On"
Matt Miskie / "Roads & Rivers"
Matt S. / "Apathy"
Mingear Creations / "The River"
Ted McCloskey & Molly Countermine / "So Much Later Than Before"
Titchner-Scott / "You Are That Boy"
Host: The Mighty Wiggus