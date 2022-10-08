The Local Groove - October 8, 2022

Archive of The Local Groove from October 8, 2022

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Brandy Lynn Confer / "Freight Train"

Brian Michael Henry / "Heaven's Gate"

Bryan Wang / "When We Were Kids"

Chris Rattie / "Feelin' Bad"

Christopher Carithers / "Bullet to the Brain"

Hughes, Kidder & Rounds / "Losin' You"

John Cunningham / "Point Of A Pin"

Lemont / "And We Danced"

Kris Kehr / "Movin' On"

Matt Miskie / "Roads & Rivers"

Matt S. / "Apathy"

Mingear Creations / "The River"

Ted McCloskey & Molly Countermine / "So Much Later Than Before"

Titchner-Scott / "You Are That Boy"

Host: The Mighty Wiggus