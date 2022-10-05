Health Minute: Recycling

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing.

Recycling has a positive impact on our personal health and that of our planet. We are dependent on the environment for food and a place to live. This means anything that harms the environment, like excessive waste, also harms human health.

Recycling reduces the health risks of disease and birth defects associated with landfills and incinerators.

Some tips to conserve our planet and promote public health include reducing the amount of waste products you produce, reusing materials, and recycling all objects possible.

Together, we can work to create a healthier planet and population. For more information on the importance of recycling, visit the Environmental Protection Agency's website.

