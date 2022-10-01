The Local Groove - October 1, 2022
Archive of The Local Groove from October 1, 2022
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Bob Klotz aka "Isbe Amare" / "Koo Koo"
Brian Michael Henry / "Lucky Days"
Bryan Wang / "2busy"
Cpt. Bisquick / "David Byrne"
Close To Ghosts / "TMI"
Coleman Rigg & The Ridge Runners / "Mine"
Corey Elbin / "Kraft of Sanity (exerpt)"
Envy Alo / "God Don't Make No Junk"
Gelatinous Cube / "Alone"
MEM / "Speed Potato Technology"
OK Otter / "Old Man"
Rick Hirsch / "Clambake"
The Long Afternoon / "Please Come Along"
The Sorters / "Blues Bites"
Host: The Mighty Wiggus