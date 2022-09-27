Health Minute: Blood Donation

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing.

Did you know that a single blood donation can save up to three lives? According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood or platelets.

Blood donations help people of all ages with many different types of healthcare needs, including trauma patients and people with cancer and sickle cell disease. Blood donation is safe, simple, and has a direct impact on people in your community.

With multiple donor centers and mobile blood drives across Pennsylvania, blood donation has never been more accessible. For more information on eligibility and how to get started as a blood donor, visit the American Red Cross website.

