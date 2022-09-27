© 2022 WPSU
Health Minute: Blood Donation

WPSU | By Emily Reddy
Published September 27, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Health Minute logo

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing.

Did you know that a single blood donation can save up to three lives? According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood or platelets.

Blood donations help people of all ages with many different types of healthcare needs, including trauma patients and people with cancer and sickle cell disease. Blood donation is safe, simple, and has a direct impact on people in your community.

With multiple donor centers and mobile blood drives across Pennsylvania, blood donation has never been more accessible. For more information on eligibility and how to get started as a blood donor, visit the American Red Cross website.

For all our episodes visit wpsu.org/healthminute.

Emily Reddy
Emily Reddy is the news director at WPSU-FM, the NPR-affiliate public radio station for central and northern Pennsylvania.
