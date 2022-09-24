The Local Groove - September 24, 2022

Archive of The Local Groove from September 24, 2022

Featuring...

Artist/Title

Caledonia / "Appalachian Woman"

Edward Kenepp / "Traveling Salesman"

Zephyr Wills / "All Alone"

Danny Stainton / "You Ran With The Gang"

Becca Gohn / "Beautiful Things"

Andy Tolins / "Aaron Kelly"

Adam Yarger / "I Like Where It's Going"

Co. Townes / "Headin' For The Canyon"

Hannah Bingman / "Clearer & Clearer"

Mara Katria / "The Strands of Dreams"

Brandy Lynn Confer / "My Opium"

Feats OF Strength / "Spin Yourself Around"

Finster / "Burning Love"

Host: The Mighty Wiggus

