The Local Groove - September 24, 2022
Archive of The Local Groove from September 24, 2022
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Caledonia / "Appalachian Woman"
Edward Kenepp / "Traveling Salesman"
Zephyr Wills / "All Alone"
Danny Stainton / "You Ran With The Gang"
Becca Gohn / "Beautiful Things"
Andy Tolins / "Aaron Kelly"
Adam Yarger / "I Like Where It's Going"
Co. Townes / "Headin' For The Canyon"
Hannah Bingman / "Clearer & Clearer"
Mara Katria / "The Strands of Dreams"
Brandy Lynn Confer / "My Opium"
Feats OF Strength / "Spin Yourself Around"
Finster / "Burning Love"
Host: The Mighty Wiggus