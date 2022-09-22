Ebensburg's PotatoFest this Saturday: Because 'who doesn't love potatoes?'

This Saturday, Ebensburg, in Cambria County, will celebrate its 31st annual PotatoFest with food, vendors and music.

According to community development director Danea Koss, PotatoFest was started when residents decided to create something to help local businesses.

Courtesy PotatoFest organizers You can find potatoes, both in food form and in costume, at the Ebensburg PotatoFest.

"The PotatoFest came about because Cambria County is the second-largest supplier of potatoes in the state, so I think they just wanted to capitalize on that. And who doesn't love potatoes?" Koss said. "So, it was just sort of a win-win for everyone."

It's not only potatoes, though. It has since become a celebration of all things fall. In addition to food, PotatoFest has more than 200 vendor booths, live music and wine tasting.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The town of around 3,000 people sees visitors from all over the state stop by for the festivities.

"The estimate that I've always gotten from our police department is upwards of 20,000 people through the day," Koss said.

For those coming from out of town on Saturday, there are free parking areas and shuttles to bring attendees to historical downtown Ebensburg where the event is taking place.