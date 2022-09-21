Health Minute: Fall Seasonal Allergies

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seasonal allergies affect as many as 50 million Americans each year.

The most common allergens during the fall months are ragweed pollen and molds. Easy steps to manage your seasonal allergies are consulting with an allergist who has specialized training for diagnosing and treating allergies, getting allergy testing to identify and create a plan to treat your specific allergies, and receiving appropriate treatment.

Treatment can range from simple reduction and avoidance of allergy “triggers” to allergy medications or immunotherapy. If managed properly, everyone can enjoy the fun of outdoor fall activities while staying healthy.

More information on managing allergies can be found at acaai.org .

For all our episodes visit wpsu.org/healthminute.