The Local Groove - September 17, 2022

WPSU
Published September 19, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT
The Local Groove - Retro

Archive of The Local Groove from September 17, 2022.

Featuring...
Artist/Title
Archie Blue / "Dreamboat"
Big Red Truck / "In Strangers"
Cass & The Bailout Crew / "The Storm"
Clark McClane Band / "Jarvis Lee"
Close To Ghosts / "Beautiful City"
Coleman Rigg / "Just A Man"
Connor Gilbert / "Throw It All Away"
Dylan E. Miller / "Favorite Distraction"
John Cunningham / "Yellow & White Lines"
Lemont / "Cannonballs"
MEM / "Girl Power"
Pat McGinnis / "I've Just Killed The Bottle"
Queen Bee & The Blue Hornet Band / "Sheriff Rhue"
Sean Farley / "Time To Move Along"
Van Wagner / "Heaviest Stone In The World"

Host: The Mighty Wiggus