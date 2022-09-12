Penn State Law holds a community conversation about welcoming refugees

The Penn State Law Center for Immigrants’ Rights Clinic is partnering with the State College Area School District and the State College Borough for a community conversation called “Refugees are Welcome Here.” The conversation will work to advance equity, inclusion and welcoming in the area.

Shoba Wadhia is the founder and director of the Center for Immigrants’ Rights Clinic. She’ll be one of the discussion leaders and said it will help those who have heard about the refugee crisis but aren’t sure how it applies to them.

“This conversation is important to somebody who may have heard the term 'refugee' or 'evacuation' in the news, but wants to have a better understanding for how that actually applies to an individual or to the local space," Wadhia said.

She said the center wants to showcase the work of community leaders who have taken it upon themselves to help.

"This conversation is also important to localize something that we have seen locally and nationally, and see how the impact can be in our very own backyard," Wadhia said. "And to see the small and significant ways that neighbors and our community have helped and assisted."

"Refugees are Welcome Here: A Community Conversation" takes place Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at State College Area High School. Registration is required to attend.