The Local Groove - September 10, 2022
Archive of The Local Groove from September 10, 2022
Featuring...
Artist/Title
Brian Michael Henry / "Lucky Days"
Caeser Pink / "So It Is"
David Franklin (feat. Michael Manring) / "We All Become Ancestors"
Hubba Hubba Ha Ha / "Germanium Geranium"
Infused / "Love Withers Away"
John Phelps / "Livin In A Dream"
Matt Otis and the Sound / "Stars"
Shy Girls / "Lazy Boy"
Spaces In Between (feat. Jim Walke) / "Rollin Stone Blues"
Steve Treado (feat. Natty Lou Race) / "Fade Away"
Corey Elbin / "Kraft of Sanity"
The Feats of Strength / "Thought I Was Doing Fine"
Tussey Mountain Moonshiners / "Marching Through Sand"
Host: The Mighty Wiggus