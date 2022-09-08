Seattle elementary school teacher shares her story on day 2 of strike

Teachers are on strike for a second day in Seattle public schools as contract negotiations between their union and the school district have stalled. Students were scheduled to begin their school year on Wednesday, but classes have been put on hold.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Rebecca Chase-Chen, a second and third-grade teacher at Beacon Hill International School, from the picket line.

Rebecca Chase-Chen with her daughter Ruth Chen (far left) and two other kids on the picket line who are entering 2nd and 1st grade at Seattle Public Schools. (Courtesy of Rebecca Chen-Chase)

Ivy Wichansky, 14, is a 9th grade student at Ingraham High School. (Courtesy of Ivy Wichansky)

