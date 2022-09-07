Civil rights attorneys say a 100-year-old law in Mississippi is unconstitutional

Civil rights attorneys in Mississippi are trying to strike a provision from the state constitution that dates back more than a hundred years to 1890. They say it is a discriminatory law that blocks some Black Americans from voting.

They plan to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take the case now after losing in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The case centers on an old Mississippi law that blocks people convicted of certain felonies from ever voting again.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Rob McDuff, an attorney with the Mississippi Center for Justice who brought the case.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

