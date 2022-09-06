© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Penn State partners with Lyft to provide safe late-night transportation

WPSU | By Katie Knol
Published September 6, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT
Penn State's Old Main administrative building, with a large tree on the left side.
Emily Reddy
/
WPSU
Penn State will provide up to eight $10 a ride Lyft credits monthly from downtown to campus between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Penn State is bringing back its Ride Smart by Lyft program for a second year to provide every student with up to eight credits each month for $10 off per ride for late-night rides. They can be used on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The program is meant to provide a safe transportation option during late-night hours if students “find themselves in a potentially threatening or unsafe situation,” according to the program website.

Senior business psychology major Kiki Nunez used the credits last year to avoid walking alone in the dark.

“Well the benefit truly was basically not having to walk like 25 minutes. It’s a lot of walking, especially at night," Nunez said, "and I’m really glad that Penn State offered this service because the CATA buses weren’t running, but they still have this service which is really great because sometimes the buses run a little bit late.”

To sign up for the Ride Smart by Lyft program, students should follow the directions provided in the enrollment email sent to all University Park students.

The credits expire on the first day of each month, but eight new credits can be added to the account at that time.

Tags

Penn State
Katie Knol
Katie Knol is a WPSU radio news intern for fall 2022.
See stories by Katie Knol