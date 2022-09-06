Penn State partners with Lyft to provide safe late-night transportation

Penn State is bringing back its Ride Smart by Lyft program for a second year to provide every student with up to eight credits each month for $10 off per ride for late-night rides. They can be used on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The program is meant to provide a safe transportation option during late-night hours if students “find themselves in a potentially threatening or unsafe situation,” according to the program website.

Senior business psychology major Kiki Nunez used the credits last year to avoid walking alone in the dark.

“Well the benefit truly was basically not having to walk like 25 minutes. It’s a lot of walking, especially at night," Nunez said, "and I’m really glad that Penn State offered this service because the CATA buses weren’t running, but they still have this service which is really great because sometimes the buses run a little bit late.”

To sign up for the Ride Smart by Lyft program, students should follow the directions provided in the enrollment email sent to all University Park students.

The credits expire on the first day of each month, but eight new credits can be added to the account at that time.