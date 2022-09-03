© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Local Groove - September 3, 2022

WPSU
Published September 3, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
The Local Groove - Retro

Archive of The Local Groove from September 3, 2022

Featuring...
Artist/Title
Austin Dando / "Damariscotta"
Dylan E. Miller / "Favorite Distraction"
Edward Kenepp / "Alibi"
Haystack Lightning / "Triple A Swing"
Jeff Edmunds / "When Redheads Rule The World"
John Phelps / "The Weight Of This Life"
Judson Mantz / "Words She Never Said"
Lenina Crowne / "Saturday"
Matt S. / "Notice"
Slimfit / "Long To Be Back Home"
Steve Treado / "Rain On Me"
The Jefferson County Line / "River High"
Titchner-Scott / "Wait"

Host: "Radio's" Don Bedell